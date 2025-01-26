RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Spotlight on 'Mann ki Baat' participants on R-Day

January 26, 2025  16:37
image
Participants in 'Mann ki Baat', the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, found pride of place in the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nearly 400 participants in the programme were present at the parade on Kartavya Path.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hosted lunch for the special guests at the Akashwani Bhawan.

"It's a matter of great happiness that those people whose names were mentioned in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme are here for the Republic Day celebrations," Vaishnaw said.

He said that through 'Mann ki Baat', the positive work being done across the country had reached the global stage.

"I thank Prime Minister Modi for giving such a huge platform to highlight the good work happening across the country," the minister said.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Sehgal, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, and Akashwani Director General Pragya Paliwal Gaur were also present on the occasion.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Spectators enjoy during the 76th Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ruined my life': Man held, released in Saif case
LIVE! 'Ruined my life': Man held, released in Saif case

India showcases military might at 76th R-Day Parade
India showcases military might at 76th R-Day Parade

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a grand display of military might, featuring elite marching contingents, missiles, and indigenous weapon systems. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at the event, which...

Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut

India showcased its indigenous short-range tactical missile Pralay for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Sunday. The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of carrying a...

In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path

India's Republic Day parade featured a tri-services tableau showcasing the country's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces. The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India), displayed a...

Angry parents throng closed FIITJEE centres
Angry parents throng closed FIITJEE centres

Parents of students were incensed over the abrupt closure of FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad, demanding government intervention and refunds. FIITJEE founder D K Goyal and 11 others were booked after several of its centres in...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances