Over 700 cases of MCC violation reported in Delhi

January 26, 2025  18:10
image
More than 700 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have so far been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, an official said on Friday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC into force, and January 25.

A total of 21,841 people were arrested under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 718 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 348 illegal firearms and 439 cartridges, the statement said.

It has also seized 57,504 litres of liquor worth more than Rs 1.7 crore, 155.08 kg of drugs worth over Rs 72 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections. 

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 6.19 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.   -- PTI
