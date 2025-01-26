RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NCP leader booked for assaulting real estate developer

January 26, 2025  20:37
image
National Congress Party leader Baburao Chandere was booked in Pune for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen over a land dispute, a police official said on Sunday. 

A video of the incident, which took place in Sus Gaon on Saturday, went viral on social media. 

In the video, Chandere, a former Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman, can be seen arguing with real estate developer Vijay Raundal near a parked luxury car, accosting him and then subjecting him to a body slam, resulting in the senior citizen falling to the ground on his back. 

Chandere allegedly trespassed on Raundal's land, after which an argument broke out. 

Chandere has been booked for assault, criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the Bavdhan police station official said. 

When the media asked NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar about the incident, he said his party would not tolerate such behaviour. 

Pawar said he had tried to call Chandere for an explanation this morning but could not get through and was told by a kin that he was out somewhere. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception
LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception

76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity
76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity

India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the...

R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa
R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped 'safa' for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto
Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto

President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day parade in a traditional horse-drawn buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year. The...

In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path

India's Republic Day parade featured a tri-services tableau showcasing the country's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces. The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India), displayed a...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances