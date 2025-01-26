Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path during parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a powerful example on India's 76th Republic Day on Sunday by picking up waste on the Kartavya Path, promoting the concept of plogging and the goal of 'Swacch Bharat' (Clean India).





This gesture, witnessed by thousands, highlighted the importance of cleanliness and community involvement in maintaining public spaces.





Modi noticed waste on Kartavya Path and picked it up while receiving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.





Modi has emphasised from time to time to be involved in cleanliness acts to ensure a 'Swacch Bharat'. -- ANI