RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Misri lands in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials

January 26, 2025  19:13
image
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri arrived here Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Chinese officials, in the second such high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months. 

The visit of Misri, who was also the former Ambassador to China, is taking place on Republic Day ahead of the celebrations of China's Spring Festival and the Chinese New Year, beginning on January 29, during which the country will officially shut down for a week. 

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that foreign secretary Misri will be visiting Beijing on January 26 and 27 'for a meeting of the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism between India and China.'  

"The resumption of this bilateral mechanism flows from the agreement at the leadership level to discuss the next steps for India-China relations, including in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains," it said in a brief statement. 

On Friday, China welcomed Misri's visit and sounded positive about its outcome, saying the development followed a series of interactions between top leaders and officials from both countries after over four years of stalled ties over the Ladakh military standoff. 

"We welcome foreign secretary Shri Vikram Misri's travel to China for the meeting of the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism between China and India," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 700 cases of MCC violation reported in Delhi
LIVE! Over 700 cases of MCC violation reported in Delhi

The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade
The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi featured many firsts, including the debut of the Pralay missile, a tri-services tableau, and a performance by 5,000 folk and tribal artists. The parade also showcased the Army's automated battle...

All you need to know about Google's Republic Day doodle
All you need to know about Google's Republic Day doodle

Google has created a special doodle to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day, featuring a vibrant 'wildlife parade' representing the country's diversity. The artwork depicts animals and birds from different regions of India, including a...

Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out

A man who was detained in Durg in Chhattisgarh as a suspect in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case said on Sunday that his life is in complete disarray following police action, leaving him without a job, a snub from his prospective...

Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path
Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path

The Indian Army's 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Rider Display Team performed breathtaking stunts and set two world records during the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Captain Dimple Singh Bhati became the first woman officer in...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances