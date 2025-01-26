Mexico blocks US deportation flight

Mexico refused to permit a deportation flight from the United States to land, marking an obstacle in United States President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement measures, the New York Post reported.





The denial on Thursday (local time) followed Trump's renewed efforts to strengthen border security, conduct mass deportations, and execute raids since returning to the White House.





The blocked flight came after two US Air Force C-17 flights successfully transported approximately 160 deportees to Guatemala earlier that day.





However, Mexico's refusal to accept the plane raised questions, with no immediate clarification provided.





The White House attributed the issue to an administrative mix-up.





A White House official stated via text that 'the flights thing was an administrative issue and was quickly rectified'.





Separately, Fox News' Bill Melugin cited a senior State Department official who clarified that the misunderstanding was related to the Department of Defence flight manifest.





'Per the official, Mexico was full steam ahead to accept the deportations - and would have if there hadn't been a misunderstanding regarding the paperwork,' Melugin said in a post on X.





This incident occurred amid heightened tensions between President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.





Trump recently threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican imports as a response to the ongoing migration crisis at the US-Mexico border.





Despite this, Mexico has cooperated with deportation operations, reportedly accepting a record four deportation flights in a single day, along with implementing measures such as mobilising 30,000 National Guard troops and facilitating the 'Remain in Mexico' policy.





On Thursday alone, approximately 2,000 migrants were deported, with an additional 5,000 detained within Mexico's borders. By Friday evening, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had reported 593 arrests and issued 449 detainers, as per reports by the New York Post.





Trump has declared a national emergency at the southern border, significantly loosening restrictions on ICE operations.





Federal agents have been authorised to conduct raids in previously restricted locations such as courthouses and churches.





Sanctuary cities like Boston, Denver, and Atlanta saw large-scale operations on Trump's first full day in office, resulting in the arrests of 308 migrants from over a dozen countries.





To further support his policies, Trump has deployed 1,500 active-duty troops to the border.





These troops are tasked with assisting Border Patrol, constructing barriers, and flying helicopters for surveillance.





For the first time since the Eisenhower administration, military aircraft are being used to transport deportees, a move that aligns with the Pentagon's role in implementing Trump's emergency measures, the New York Post reported.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted Mexico's cooperation, stating, 'Thanks to President Trump, yesterday Mexico accepted a record four deportation flights in one day! This comes in addition to unrestricted returns at the land border, the deportation of non-Mexicans and the reinstatement of Remain-in-Mexico. Mexico has also mobilised 30,000 National Guard.' -- ANI