Man held for trying to vandalise Ambedkar statue in Amritsar





The Amritsar police commissionerate arrested the accused after registering an FIR, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.





A purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the man could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder carrying a hammer.





Former Punjab minister Raj Kumar has urged police to take stringent action against the accused, saying the matter should be probed thoroughly, especially since it took place on Republic Day. -- PTI

The police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly attempted to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple, officials said.