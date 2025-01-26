RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Malayalam filmmaker Shafi no more

January 26, 2025  09:41
image
Filmmaker Shafi, known for bringing laughter to Malayali audiences through his popular films, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi past midnight on Saturday. He was 56.

Rasheed M H, fondly known as Shafi, was undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke on January 16 and remained in critical condition for several days before his demise, according to the hospital sources.

He breathed his last at 12.25 am, sources added.

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan confirmed the news, sharing a post on his Facebook page.

'Shafi sir has departed, leaving behind laughter and unforgettable stories that will be cherished forever. Tributes!!,' he posted.

Shafi, who started his career as assistant director under noted filmmaker Rajasenan made his mark in the Malayalam film industry with his debut film, 'One Man Show', in 2001.

Over a career spanning two decades, Shafi directed over ten films, earning acclaim for his expertise in comedy.

His collaborations with actor Dileep led to several blockbusters, including 'Kalyanaraman', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', and 'Two Countries'.

Among his other celebrated works are 'Pulival Kalyanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Mayavi', and 'Chattambinadu', solidifying his reputation as a prominent director in Malayalam cinema.

His last directorial venture was the 2022 film 'Aanandam Paramanandam'. 

According to family sources, his body was shifted to his residence on BTS Road in Edappally, here. It will be kept at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall, Kaloor, from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects.

The cremation is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid, the family added.

Shafi's elder brother, Rafi, is part of the noted writer-director duo Rafi-Mecartin, while his uncle was the late renowned filmmaker Siddique.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Republic Day: Modi lays a wreath at War Memorial
LIVE! Republic Day: Modi lays a wreath at War Memorial

76th R-Day Parade: Key highlights and what to expect
76th R-Day Parade: Key highlights and what to expect

India as a sovereign democratic republic completed 75 years of its eventful journey on Sunday, with the stage set at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi for the ceremonial parade during which the country will showcase its military prowess and...

How India celebrated its first Republic Day in 1950
How India celebrated its first Republic Day in 1950

Huge tri-colour-themed banners have been put up along the Kartavya Path while the theme for this year's tableaux that would roll down the boulevard where the annual Republic Day celebrations take place is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur...

Over 70,000 personnel guard Delhi on Republic Day
Over 70,000 personnel guard Delhi on Republic Day

The national capital is on high alert for Republic Day, with over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel deployed across the city. A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel has...

MT Vasudevan Nair, Suzuki get Padma Vibhushan
MT Vasudevan Nair, Suzuki get Padma Vibhushan

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved 139 Padma awards including seven Padma Vibhushans, 19 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shris.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances