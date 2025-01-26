India set to witness 76th Republic Day Parade today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on this occasion, emphasizing the need to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work toward a prosperous India.





President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today.





Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.





Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance.





These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said.





They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.





For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.'





The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. -- ANI



India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day today with a grand showcase of the nations rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess at the Kartavya Path.People have already started arriving at the Kartavya Path to witness the parade, which begins at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk.