IAF fly-past marks conclusion of R-Day Parade

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the 'Fly-past' underway at Kartavya Path.





A breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters - of IAF.





These include Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters.





They displayed a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay.





The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.