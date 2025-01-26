RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IAF fly-past marks conclusion of R-Day Parade

January 26, 2025  12:09
One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the 'Fly-past' underway at Kartavya Path.

A breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters - of IAF.

These include Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters.

They displayed a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay.

The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.
