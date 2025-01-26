RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Four drown off beach in Kerala's Kozhikode

January 26, 2025  20:44
File image
Four people drowned after being swept away by strong waves off Thikkodi drive-in beach in this district on Sunday evening, the police said. 

The incident occurred around 5 pm when five people ventured into the sea to bathe, they said. 

Locals managed to pull all five out of the water and rushed them to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. 

However, the lives of the four could not be saved. 

The deceased are natives of Kalpetta in Wayanad district, they added. 

The group, comprising 26 members, including trainers from a gymnasium, had visited the beach for a holiday outing. -- PTI
