Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian no more





The city-based veteran, in his 80s, died in Bengaluru on Saturday after reportedly collapsing during a function.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Dr Cherian as one of the most distinguished doctors of the country, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said his "pioneering work" saved many lives.





"Pained by the passing of Dr. KM Cherian, one of the most distinguished doctors of our country. His contribution to cardiology will always be monumental, not only saving many lives but also mentoring doctors of the future," a post on the official PMO 'X' handle said.





"His emphasis on technology and innovation always stood out. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief: PM @narendramodi," it added. Stalin said he was saddened by the veteran's death.





"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K.M.Cherian, Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, and a globally renowned name in cardiac surgery. His pioneering work in heart care saved countless lives and inspired many in the medical field," he said in a social media post.





The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr Cherian's family and loved ones and said his contributions will continue to inspire excellence in medicine.





Tributes and condolences to Dr Cherian poured in from various sections.





"It is with profound sadness that we mourn Padmashri Dr K.M. Cherian @kmcherian.....a true pioneer who performed the first coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) 50 years ago," Dr Rajesh Rajan, chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists & president, Association of MD Physicians, said on 'X.' -- PTI

Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian, who performed the country's first coronary artery bypass in Chennai about 50 years ago, has died, sources said on Sunday.