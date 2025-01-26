RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dy CM Shinde helps man injured in road accident

January 26, 2025  20:53
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help an injured biker/ANI on X
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help an injured biker/ANI on X
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident. 

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Shinde's office said. 

A video showed Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital. -- PTI
