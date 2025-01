The Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as 'The Dare Devils', carries out breath-taking stunts during the motorcycle display.





The team showcases their bravery and determination through a number of formations, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, Double Jimmy, Devils Down, Ladder Salute, Shatrujeet, Shraddhanjali, Mercury Peak, Info Warriors, Lotus and Human Pyramid.