Cops collect Saif's blood sample, clothes

January 26, 2025  15:59
Mumbai Police collected actor Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the oprobe into the attack on the actor at his residence last week.

The remand copy of the accused available with ANI states that the clothes Saif Ali Khan was wearing at the time of the attack were taken into police custody for investigation.

Apart from this, blood stains have been found on the clothes worn by the accused Shariful Islam on the night of the incident, for which Saif Ali Khan's blood samples have also been collected.

Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL) so that it can be proved that the blood stains visible on the attacker's clothes are of the actor, police said.

On Friday, Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of the accused till January 29.

The court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary.

The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court.

Mumbai Police had sought further custody of the accused, suspecting involvement of more accomplices in the stabbing case.  -- ANI
