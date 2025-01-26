CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception





In the function held at Raj Bhavan, leaders of opposition parties --the AIADMK, BJP, DMDK and Puthiya Tamizhagam-- took part.





Chief Minister Stalin and his cabinet colleagues had attended the 'At Home' reception on the occasion of Independence Day in 2024.





Governor Ravi, who has been critical of the DMK regime over several issues and policy matters, had in his address on the Republic Day eve had targeted the Stalin-led government.





Ravi had alleged that many state-run universities in Tamil Nadu were in a dire financial crisis.





In Madurai, CM Stalin, recalling his assurance that tungsten mining would not be allowed till such time he remained in office, said the village elders visited him in Chennai and invited him for the felicitation function.





However, the CM said rather than praising him, it is the people who should be greeted, thanked and felicitated.





"We have got victory," he said adding his government would always stand behind the people.





The Union government days ago announced its decision to annul the auctioning. -- PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday did not take part in the traditional 'At Home,' reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi on the occasion of Republic Day and he visited Madurai to participate in events to felicitate him for getting the Centre's tungsten mining initiative cancelled.