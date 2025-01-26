RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception

January 26, 2025  19:56
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (left) and Chief Minister M K Stalin/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (left) and Chief Minister M K Stalin/File image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday did not take part in the traditional 'At Home,' reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi on the occasion of Republic Day and he visited Madurai to participate in events to felicitate him for getting the Centre's tungsten mining initiative cancelled. 

In the function held at Raj Bhavan, leaders of opposition parties --the AIADMK, BJP, DMDK and Puthiya Tamizhagam-- took part. 

Chief Minister Stalin and his cabinet colleagues had attended the 'At Home' reception on the occasion of Independence Day in 2024. 

Governor Ravi, who has been critical of the DMK regime over several issues and policy matters, had in his address on the Republic Day eve had targeted the Stalin-led government. 

Ravi had alleged that many state-run universities in Tamil Nadu were in a dire financial crisis. 

In Madurai, CM Stalin, recalling his assurance that tungsten mining would not be allowed till such time he remained in office, said the village elders visited him in Chennai and invited him for the felicitation function. 

However, the CM said rather than praising him, it is the people who should be greeted, thanked and felicitated. 

"We have got victory," he said adding his government would always stand behind the people. 

The Union government days ago announced its decision to annul the auctioning. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception
LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception

76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity
76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity

India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the...

R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa
R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped 'safa' for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto
Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto

President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day parade in a traditional horse-drawn buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year. The...

In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path

India's Republic Day parade featured a tri-services tableau showcasing the country's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces. The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India), displayed a...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances