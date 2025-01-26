RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Child survives fall from 13th floor near Mumbai on man's alertness

January 26, 2025  21:24
A two-year-old child survived a fall from the 13th floor flat of a high-rise in Dombivali in Thane thanks to the alertness of a man, with a video of the act going viral on social media and drawing widespread praise from netizens who hailed him as a real life hero. 

The incident took place last week in Devichapada locality and the child sustained only minor injuries, officials said. 

In the video, Bhavesh Mhatre can be seen running to catch the child, and though he failed to grasp her completely, his action broke the fall and lessened the impact of the child hitting the ground. 

Eyewitnesses said the child fell while playing in the balcony of her 13th floor flat. 

"She slipped, was hanging precariously for sometime at the edge of the balcony and then fell," an eyewitness said. 

Mhatre said he was passing by the building and didn't think twice before moving forward since he was determined to save the child's life. 

"There is no religion greater than courage and humanity," he told reporters. -- PTI
