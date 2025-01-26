RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bihar headmaster held for bid to unfurl tricolour drunk

January 26, 2025  21:48
The police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. 

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it. 

"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station. 

Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. 

Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016. -- PTI
