Bihar headmaster held for bid to unfurl tricolour drunk





Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.





"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station.





Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months.





Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016. -- PTI

The police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.