Bhagwat, Nadda, Kharge unfurl the national flag

Bhagwat, Nadda, Kharge unfurl the national flagJanuary 26, 2025 08:52
On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag in Bhiwandi, Thane.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief and Union minister J P Nadda unfurled the national flag the party headquarters in New Delhi, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the flag in Bengaluru.
Kharge was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. -- ANI
Kharge was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. -- ANI