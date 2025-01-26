RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actor Vijay's 69th film is titled 'Jana Nayagan'

January 26, 2025  18:42
image
Jana Nayagan People's hero, also meaning democrat) is the title of top star and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay's next film, the actor announced on Sunday. 

Vijay, who formed his party last year and held a mega conference at Vikravandi, unveiled the film's title through a poster that prominently featured him taking a selfie with a sea of people. 

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022) and Thunivu (2023). 

The film, which is the 50-year old actor's 69th project, will also feature Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. 

Jana Nayagan will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. 

Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film. 

According to Vijay's supporters, Jana Nayagan is set to be 'Vijay's last film' and later, he would fully concentrate in public life. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 700 cases of MCC violation reported in Delhi
LIVE! Over 700 cases of MCC violation reported in Delhi

The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade
The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi featured many firsts, including the debut of the Pralay missile, a tri-services tableau, and a performance by 5,000 folk and tribal artists. The parade also showcased the Army's automated battle...

All you need to know about Google's Republic Day doodle
All you need to know about Google's Republic Day doodle

Google has created a special doodle to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day, featuring a vibrant 'wildlife parade' representing the country's diversity. The artwork depicts animals and birds from different regions of India, including a...

Man held, released in Saif case speaks out
Man held, released in Saif case speaks out

A man who was detained in Durg in Chhattisgarh as a suspect in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case said on Sunday that his life is in complete disarray following police action, leaving him without a job, a snub from his prospective...

Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path
Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path

The Indian Army's 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Rider Display Team performed breathtaking stunts and set two world records during the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Captain Dimple Singh Bhati became the first woman officer in...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances