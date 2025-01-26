Actor Vijay's 69th film is titled 'Jana Nayagan'





Vijay, who formed his party last year and held a mega conference at Vikravandi, unveiled the film's title through a poster that prominently featured him taking a selfie with a sea of people.





The film is directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022) and Thunivu (2023).





The film, which is the 50-year old actor's 69th project, will also feature Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.





Jana Nayagan will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.





Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film.





According to Vijay's supporters, Jana Nayagan is set to be 'Vijay's last film' and later, he would fully concentrate in public life. -- PTI

