RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

6 VDGs, 3 JKAS officers among over 50 awarded on R-Day in J-K

January 26, 2025  19:31
The tricolour was unfurled for the first time at Tral Chowk in Awantipora, J-K on Sunday./ANI on X
The tricolour was unfurled for the first time at Tral Chowk in Awantipora, J-K on Sunday./ANI on X
Jammu and Kashmir government has conferred awards to over 50 people, including a group of six Village Defence Guards and three J-K Administrative Service officers, for their outstanding contribution in different fields on Sunday, an official order said. 

Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar Iffat Hassan Shah was among the prominent persons awarded on the Republic Day. 

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation. 

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, a group of six VDGs of Assar in Doda district were awarded for bravery, seven writers and translators selected for individual awards in the field of literature and nine individuals in performing art. 

Three JKAS officers -- Shabnam Kamili, Kishore Singh Chib, Harish Ahmad Handoo -- principal GMC Srinagar and vice chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and assistant director Holistic Agriculture Development Program Anjum Andrabi received award for meritorious public service, the order said. 

Retired deputy director, department of school education, Ishwar Das Soni was given an award for lifetime achievement and writer Arif Shafi Wani (award for outstanding environmentalist), it said. 

Four others were conferred an award for excellence in arts and crafts, six each for social reforms and empowerment and outstanding sports persons besides seven media persons. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception
LIVE! CM Stalin boycotts Guv Ravi's 'At Home' reception

76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity
76th R-Day: India displays military might, diversity

India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the...

R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa
R-Day 2025: Modi sports red and yellow striped safa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped 'safa' for his Republic-Day look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto
Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto

President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day parade in a traditional horse-drawn buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year. The...

In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path

India's Republic Day parade featured a tri-services tableau showcasing the country's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces. The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India), displayed a...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances