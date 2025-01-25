RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Wives of alcoholic spouses tie knot with each other in UP

January 25, 2025  00:34
Fed up with their alcoholic husbands, two women in Gorakhpur left their homes and married each other. 

Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria Thursday evening. 

They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances. 

Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses. 

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras. 

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said. 

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple. -- PTI
