Venugopal Lambu LTIMindtree CEO With Immediate Effect

India's sixth largest IT services firm LTIMindtree on Friday announced that its board has approved the appointment of Venugopal Lambu as the CEO designate and whole-time director based out of London with immediate effect.





He will succeed current CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee.





Lambu is returning to LTIMindtrees fold after two years of stint at Randstad Digital as CEO. He was with LTIMindtree from 2020 to 2023 as president and executive director, and led the global market.





Over the coming months, Lambu will work closely with Chatterjee, to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. This period will allow him to gain deeper insights into the current operations, yearly budget and strategic plans, said the company in a statement.





Lambu will remain at the helm for the next five years.





The appointment comes days after the resignation of Sudhir Chaturvedi, who stepped down from the role of president global market on January 20.





Since the integration of LTI and Mindtree in November of 2022, rumours were buzzing on an imminent leadership change, as Chatterjee is expected to resign later this year. The integration also led to several senior leaders leaving. Until now, the two strong contenders for the CEOs role were Sudhir Chaturvedi (resigned) and Nachiket Deshpande, COO at LTIMindtree.





In his previous role, he was the CEO of Ranstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad, which looks to tap into global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach.





