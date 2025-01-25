RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

January 25, 2025  09:12
image
The US Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India as it dismissed a review petition against his conviction in the case.

India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.
This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

On November 13, Rana filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court. This was denied by the apex court on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President.
"Petition DENIED," the Supreme Court said.

Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh

Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'
Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'

The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

Many Delhi FIITJEE centres shut down, students in limbo
Many Delhi FIITJEE centres shut down, students in limbo

Several FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR have abruptly shut down, leaving students and parents who paid lakhs of rupees in fees in a difficult situation. The closures are attributed to non-payment of salaries for months, leading to teachers...

Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...
Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...

An independent probe from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is unlikely in the Jalgaon train tragedy due to the negligence of passengers, according to railway sources. The tragedy occurred when 12 passengers were killed after...

Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyas, does own 'pind-daan'
Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyas, does own 'pind-daan'

Actor Mamta Kulkarni has renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and will be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara. She performed her own 'Pind Daan' and will be consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar'.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances