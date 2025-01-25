upGrad To Build Institute of AI Excellence

Ed-tech company upGrad has signed an MoU with the government of Maharashtra to build AI Excellence Centres across the state.





The MoU was signed on January 23 in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and upGrads Co-Founder Ronnie Screwvala at Davos 2025.





With an initial outlay of Rs 2,150 crore (Rs 21.50 billion), the initiative aims to equip over 1 million students in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. It also aspires to create an AI talent base for global jobs and drive employment opportunities across the state.





The second pillar of the initiative will focus on empowering an additional 250,000 rural youth by addressing talent gaps in underserved areas. It will include training professionals and fostering rural entrepreneurs in the not-for-profit sector.





Under Maharashtra's 'Educity' initiative, upGrad will also establish an Urban University and Campus Hubs in partnership with three global universities.





In addition, as part of the Maharashtra State University of Eminence initiative, the upGrad-supported ATLAS SkillTech University will focus on creating futuristic bespoke hybrid programmes in emerging arenas, including design, digital transformation, technology, AI, and gaming.





upGrad, which started operations in 2015, became a unicorn in 2021.



