RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

To end Russia-Ukraine war, Trump asks OPEC to...

January 25, 2025  13:34
image
United States President Donald Trump has asked the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut the prices of oil, arguing that it would stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

He had made a similar claim earlier, too. Addressing the annual World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland via video conference, Trump accused the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries of being responsible for the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine.

"We want to see OPEC cut the price of oil. That will automatically stop the tragedy that's taking place in Ukraine.  It's a butchering tragedy for both sides," the US President told reporters in North Carolina on Friday.

Noting that a large number of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict so far, Trump said, "Right now, it's just bullets whacking and hitting men.  There are over a million men killed, and they are losing thousands of people a week."

"It's crazy.  It's a crazy war and it never would have happened if I was president (then). This is crazy that it happened, but we want to stop it."

"One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and to drop the price of oil. If you have it high, that war is not going to end so easily. So, OPEC ought to get on the ball and they ought to drop the price of oil. And the war will stop right away," Trump added. 

The US president had earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin "should make a deal" with Ukraine while asserting that they would meet as soon as they can.

He warned his Russian counterpart to end the "ridiculous war" in Ukraine or face high tariffs and further sanctions. Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, said this on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by him. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee Logs Biggest Weekly Gain In 17 Months
LIVE! Rupee Logs Biggest Weekly Gain In 17 Months

'Durga Mata Ki Jai'
'Durga Mata Ki Jai'

At 4 am, troops roared their war cry!In the long running tradition of the armed forces, soldiers seek the blessings of the Goddess before setting out on their mission -- in war or peace.The Republic Day parade is one such mission.

26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India
26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

Kuldeep Angers RCB Fans
Kuldeep Angers RCB Fans

Kuldeep Yadav's comment, pointing out to RCB's long-standing wait for an IPL title, did not go down well with the team's huge fan base on social media

Indian-American ex-journalist is Trump's dy Press Secy
Indian-American ex-journalist is Trump's dy Press Secy

White House Office of Communications will be overseen by Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances