Specially designed Vande Bharat train for Kashmir arrives in Jammu





The Jammu railway station on Friday echoed with a unique announcement which said "Yatrigan kripya dhyan dein, Vande Bharat train sankhya 244027 Kashmir jane ke liye platform number ek par khadi hai".





Locals and several passengers waiting for other trains at the station became ecstatic, shouting slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".





Many among them rushed to platform number one soon after the arrival of the special Vande Bharat train which will run from Katra to Kashmir.





"We are elated over the arrival of the special train to Kashmir. It is our dream to travel on this train. Now Kashmir is fully connected by train to Kanniyakumari -- the other end of India," said Pune resident Adik Kadam.





Along with his family, Kadam was returning after a visit to Kashmir to witness snowfall.





"Kashmir now feels very close to us due to connectivity by train," he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra, as the commissioner of Railway Safety has given the green signal for running the train service on the Katra-Baramulla section.





The date of flagging off has not been announced.





The Railways has completed the 272 kilometers of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. -- PTI

Specially designed to operate seamlessly in Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winter conditions, the Vande Bharat Express train arrived in Jammu with a large number of people aspiring to experience a dream travel to Kashmir.