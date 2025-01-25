Six Nigerian nationals detained in Delhi for overstaying visas





The operation was conducted in Sunlight Colony following tip-off about them.





The individuals were identified as Ezeogu Obiorah Franklin Howard (31), Boadu Nancy (30), Kouadio Yopo Leopold (28), Henry (27), Marry Theresa (26) and Sandey Patrik (35). "All six were found living secretly in Delhi.





They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which ordered the detention of the five individuals.





The sixth individual, Sandey Patrik, was found to be involved in an ongoing case of the Foreigners Act at Uttam Nagar Police Station, with a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the trial court.





He was handed over to the Uttam Nagar police for further legal proceedings," said the police officer.





Additionally, a case has been registered against the property owner at Sunlight Colony Police Station for harbouring the overstaying foreigners. -- PTI

