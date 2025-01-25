RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shah Rukh Khan to get Rs 9 cr refund from govt for excess premium

January 25, 2025  21:31
The Maharashtra Government would be refunding Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 crore that he had paid in excess to convert the lease of his sea-facing bungalow `Mannat'.     

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh  Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to `class 1 complete ownership', and paid the government some premium for it.  

After discovering a tabulation error on the basis of which the premium was calculated, the Khans filed an application before  the revenue authority for refund which was sanctioned earlier this week, he said.

The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately. -- PTI
