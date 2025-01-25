Padma Vibhushan for MT Vasudevan Nair, Osamu Suzuki





The 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees include Kerala's towering literary figure MT Vasudevan Nair (posthumous) and Osamu Suzuki (posthumous) of Japan, the man behind the Maruti Project.





Among other awardees, Dinamalar publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer is awarded Padma Shri for literature, education and journalism.





Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi, economist Bibek Debroy, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas receive the Padma Bhushan posthumously.





Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi (posthumous) and film-maker Shekhar Kapur given Padma Bhushan.





Prasar Bharati ex-chairperson A Surya Prakash, Sadhvi Rithambara get Padma Bhushan.





Actor Anant Nag and Assam's folk culture exponent Jatin Goswami get Padma Bhushan.





Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, cricketer R Ashwin, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh get Padma Shri.





Former Chief Justice of India (retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Just In: President approves 139 Padma awards including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri: Govt.