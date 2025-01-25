RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Padma awards honour extraordinary achievements: Modi

January 25, 2025  22:01
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated all Padma awardees and said India is proud to honor and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. 

A total of 139 Padma awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, have been announced. 

"Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honor and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly," Modi said on X. 

Former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha and renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
