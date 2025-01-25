RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

MP To Ban Booze In 17 'Religious' Cities

January 25, 2025  12:50
image
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced its plan to ban the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities, a precursor to total prohibition in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"As part of the plan to gradually take the state towards prohibition, complete prohibition should be implemented in 17 towns of religious importance in the first phase. These 17 religious cities include one municipal corporation, six municipal councils, six municipal panchayats and six gram panchayats," the chief minister said after the meeting held in the religious town of Maheshwar.

Regarding the implementation of this decision, the chief minister said this decision will be implemented after the report of the Delimitation Commission comes.

The list includes the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar Municipal Councils and Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak Municipal Panchayats, six gram panchayats are also included.

The chief minister said that the policy of prohibition of liquor already in force within a radius of five kilometres of the sacred Narmada river will continue as before.

"Looking at the kind of response we are getting from religious organisations and women regarding prohibition, it seems that this is a completely correct policy decision," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Sandeep Kumar/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee Logs Biggest Weekly Gain In 17 Months
LIVE! Rupee Logs Biggest Weekly Gain In 17 Months

26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India
26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'
Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'

The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

Take strong action: India to UK on 'Emergency' protests
Take strong action: India to UK on 'Emergency' protests

There were reports that the screening of the movie was disrupted in North-West London, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

Kuldeep Angers RCB Fans
Kuldeep Angers RCB Fans

Kuldeep Yadav's comment, pointing out to RCB's long-standing wait for an IPL title, did not go down well with the team's huge fan base on social media

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances