Mentally challenged woman gangraped in Goa; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in South Goa, police said on Saturday.





The incident occurred in Margao on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.





Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said one of the accused befriended the woman, in her 20s, at the Margao bus stand and took her to another location in a bus.





She said that the accused took the woman to an apartment, where four others joined him, and they allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.





The official said the woman's mother lodged a complaint, based on which the accused were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI