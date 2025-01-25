RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Major, martyred Naik awarded Kirti Chakra

January 25, 2025  20:30
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved gallantry awards to 93 armed forces personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras on the eve of Republic Day. 

The Kirti Chakras -- India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award -- have been awarded to Major Manjit from 22 Rashtriya Rifles, and posthumously to Naik Dilwar Khan, 28 Rashtriya Rifles. 

The President approved 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumously. 

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Ashish Dahiya 50 RR, Major Kunal 1 RR, Major Satender Dhankar 4 RR, Captain Deepak Singh 48 RR (Posthumous) and Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon, 4 Assam Rifles. 

Subedar Vikas Tomar, 1 Para, Subedar Mohan Ram, 20 JAT Regiment, Havildar Rohit Kumar Dogra (Posthumous), Havildar Prakash Tamang 32 RR, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans, Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa, Vijayan Kutty G (Posthumous), Vikrant Kumar, Deputy Commandant of CRPF and Jeffrey Hmingchullo, Inspector, CRPF were also conferred Shaurya Chakras. 

The defence ministry said President Murmu approved gallantry awards to 93 armed forces and central armed police forces personnel. 

"These include two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous; 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry); 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; two Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena medals (gallantry)," it said.

The President also approved 305 defence decorations to Armed Forces and other personnel. These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals.
