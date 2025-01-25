RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Krishna Madiga earns Padma Shri after 3 decades of struggle for SC sub-categorisation

January 25, 2025  22:31
Manda Krishna Madiga/Courtesy Facebook
Manda Krishna Madiga/Courtesy Facebook
Born in a Madiga community (scheduled caste) family that faced socio-economic challenges in Telangana's Warangal district, Manda Krishna Madiga had to put up a relentless struggle for three decades, demanding the sub-categorisation of SCs that yielded fruit in August last year. 

Krishna Madiga was conferred with Padma Shri award by the Centre on Saturday. 

In 1994, Manda Krishna Madiga founded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) to address the specific grievances of the Madiga community, regarding the unequal distribution of reservation benefits among Scheduled Castes. 

MRPS has been instrumental in advocating for the sub-categorisation of SCs to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. 

In August last year, the Supreme Court gave a ruling empowering states to create sub-classifications of SCs and STs, for providing quotas within the reserved category. 

The sub-categorisation had become so sensitive that, during the Lok Sabha poll campaign last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a meeting organised by MRPS and assured the SC community that the Centre would form a committee to adopt all possible ways of empowering the Madigas concerning their demand of categorisation of SCs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I: Tilak hammers Archer
2nd T20I: Tilak hammers Archer

LIVE! Padma awards honour extraordinary deeds: Modi
LIVE! Padma awards honour extraordinary deeds: Modi

MT Vasudevan Nair, Suzuki get Padma Vibhushan
MT Vasudevan Nair, Suzuki get Padma Vibhushan

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved 139 Padma awards including seven Padma Vibhushans, 19 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shris.

Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan, Ashwin bags Padma Shri
Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan, Ashwin bags Padma Shri

Former hockey captain P R Sreejesh was chosen for the Padma Bhushan, while Ravichandran Ashwin was among the Padma Shri winners.

Major Manjit, martyred Naik Khan awarded Kirti Chakra
Major Manjit, martyred Naik Khan awarded Kirti Chakra

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards to 93 armed forces personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, on the eve of Republic Day. The Kirti Chakras, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances