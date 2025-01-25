Indonesian President Subianto visits Parliament





Subianto held discussions with Birla on India's rich parliamentary system and appreciated the architecture of the Parliament House.





Birla presented Subianto with a copy of the Constitution and a replica of the Parliament House.





Ties between India and Indonesia, influenced by the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, date back to ancient times, and are reflected in cultural and civilisational relations, which have grown stronger over time, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement. -- PTI

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, on Saturday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who took him on a tour of the new Parliament building.