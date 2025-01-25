RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Indonesian President Subianto visits Parliament

January 25, 2025  21:14
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, on Saturday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who took him on a tour of the new Parliament building. 

Subianto held discussions with Birla on India's rich parliamentary system and appreciated the architecture of the Parliament House. 

Birla presented Subianto with a copy of the Constitution and a replica of the Parliament House. 

Ties between India and Indonesia, influenced by the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, date back to ancient times, and are reflected in cultural and civilisational relations, which have grown stronger over time, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I: Surya off to a good start
2nd T20I: Surya off to a good start

LIVE! Presidential honour for 12 'rat miners' of Silkyara
LIVE! Presidential honour for 12 'rat miners' of Silkyara

30 unsung heroes honored with Padma Shri
30 unsung heroes honored with Padma Shri

A 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal who trained 150 women in the male-dominated field, and India's first woman puppeteers are among 30 unsung heroes who were awarded Padma Shri on Republic Day. Libia...

Major Manjit, martyred Naik Khan awarded Kirti Chakra
Major Manjit, martyred Naik Khan awarded Kirti Chakra

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards to 93 armed forces personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, on the eve of Republic Day. The Kirti Chakras, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award,...

J-K cop posthumously awarded Prez gallantry medal
J-K cop posthumously awarded Prez gallantry medal

Late Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent Humayun Bhat, who died in a 2023 encounter with terrorists, was posthumously awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry for his courageous actions during a 2021 gunfight. Bhat...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances