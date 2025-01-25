Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh

A fire broke out in two parked vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the main road leading to Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday morning.





No one was hurt in the incident, police said.





"We received information that a fire broke out in a Maruti Ertiga car at around 6:30 am. Six fire brigades and water tenders were sent immediately and the fire was controlled. No one was harmed in the fire," UP fire services officer Vishal Yadav told news agency PTI.





The incident come a week after a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh venue, which the police said was caused by an alleged cylinder explosion.





Around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents had been burnt after the fire broke out on January 19 in the Gita Press camp.