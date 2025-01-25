RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh

January 25, 2025  08:47
image
A fire broke out in two parked vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the main road leading to Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday morning.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

"We received information that a fire broke out in a Maruti Ertiga car at around 6:30 am. Six fire brigades and water tenders were sent immediately and the fire was controlled. No one was harmed in the fire," UP fire services officer Vishal Yadav told news agency PTI.

The incident come a week after a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh venue, which the police said was caused by an alleged cylinder explosion.

Around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents had been burnt after the fire broke out on January 19 in the Gita Press camp.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Fire breaks out in 2 parked cars near Maha Kumbh

Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'
Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'

The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

Many Delhi FIITJEE centres shut down, students in limbo
Many Delhi FIITJEE centres shut down, students in limbo

Several FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR have abruptly shut down, leaving students and parents who paid lakhs of rupees in fees in a difficult situation. The closures are attributed to non-payment of salaries for months, leading to teachers...

Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...
Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...

An independent probe from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is unlikely in the Jalgaon train tragedy due to the negligence of passengers, according to railway sources. The tragedy occurred when 12 passengers were killed after...

Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyas, does own 'pind-daan'
Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyas, does own 'pind-daan'

Actor Mamta Kulkarni has renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and will be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara. She performed her own 'Pind Daan' and will be consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar'.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances