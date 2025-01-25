RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Bullets fired at my car': Man who claimed Ajmer Dargah is built on temple

January 25, 2025  23:21
Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta
Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who has moved court claiming the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chisti was built over a temple, alleged Saturday that two unidentified persons opened fire at his car in Ajmer but he is safe. 

The incident occurred in Ajmer's Gegal police station area Saturday morning. 

Circle officer (Ajmer Rural) Ramchandra said they are investigating the case from all angles and probing the points mentioned by Gupta, who told the police the incident happened after he left Ajmer for Delhi at around 6 am. 

Two youths on a motorbike fired at the car from behind near Gagwana and fled after chasing it for some time, according to Gupta. 

He said the driver stopped the car at some distance and informed the police about the incident. 

On receiving the information, senior officials and an forensic team reached the spot. 

Gupta told the police the bullet hit the driver's side of the car. 

"This was an attack on me. I demand that whoever is behind this attack is arrested," Gupta told reporters. -- PTI
