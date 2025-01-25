RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7 JK cops who foiled Amarnath terror plot among gallantry medal recipients

January 25, 2025  16:16
image
Seven of the 15 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers, including former Kashmir Zone inspector general of police Vijay Kumar, awarded gallantry medals on the eve of Republic Day, played a key role in averting a possible terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra three years ago, officials said.
 
The Medal for Gallantry recipients also included Humayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police who was one of four officers to lay down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag in September 2023.

Bhat had been honoured with the Kirti Chakra for extraordinary bravery on the eve of last year's Independence Day.

In addition to the 15 gallantry medals, Anand Jain and Nitish Kumar -- two additional directors general of police-rank officers -- received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service while 10 other officers were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

During his tenure in Kashmir as inspector general of police, Kumar generated an input that a group of terrorists were planning to carry out an attack on the annual Amarnath Yatra in June 2022, the officials said on Saturday.

On June 14, a small police party headed by Rakesh Balwal, the-then Srinagar senior superintendent of police, under Kumar's supervision, stopped a vehicle at Bemina on the outskirts of the city, leading to an encounter.

The officials said two hardcore terrorists, including a Pakistani, were eliminated during the operation that was conducted without the assistance of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and intelligence agencies.

Kumar, who was later promoted to additional director general of police and recently transferred to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre's Delhi segment, Balwal and five other police personnel, received the gallantry medal for their bravery.

Kumar, a standout officer whose service record includes a unique combination of expertise in anti-terrorist, anti-Maoist and law-and-order operations within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, has played a significant role in the fight to counter terror threats and maintain peace post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'B'luru closed for North India' post sparks debate
LIVE! 'B'luru closed for North India' post sparks debate

Hamas frees 4 women Israeli soldiers
Hamas frees 4 women Israeli soldiers

The four soldiers -- Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag -- were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

BJP leader immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna
BJP leader immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna

Kejriwal claimed he would clean the river by 2025, but the situation has worsened. "By immersing his effigy, we are exposing his failure to the people of Delhi, he said.

'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll
'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections have turned into a fierce battleground of slogans, one-liners, and AI-generated memes between the three main contenders: AAP, BJP, and Congress. From the AAP branding the BJP as the "Bharatiya...

Ranji Trophy: J&K stun champions Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: J&K stun champions Mumbai

Jammu and Kashmir caused a major upset in the Ranji Trophy as they shocked defending champions Mumbai by five wickets on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances