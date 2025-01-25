RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


4 Israeli women soldiers released by Hamas

January 25, 2025  15:00
Hamas on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

The four soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag - were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reported AFP.

"The Red Cross has communicated that four Israeli hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

Hamas had mentioned on Friday that they would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023. This is the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

All four were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border. 
