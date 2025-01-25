20 Delhi cops awarded Republic Day medals for exemplary service





Among the officers, three -- additional commissioner of police Asif Mohammad Ali, ACP Sanjay Dutt and ACP Som Nath Paruthi -- were awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 17 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, officials said.





ACP Asif Mohammad Ali joined the Delhi police as an assistant commissioner in DANIPS cadre in 1994 and is presently posted as joint director, Delhi Police Academy.





During his tenure, around 75,000 Delhi police personnel, and other stakeholders have been trained in New Criminal Laws.





Under his leadership, initiatives for enhanced capacity building and skill development through MOUs with reputed institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University, have been undertaken.





The officer was Nominated by Delhi commissioner of police to prepare a road map for capacity building of Delhi police commandos unit in consultation with elite commando forces of India.





ACP Sanjay Dutt had joined the Delhi Police in 1989 as a sub-inspector (Executive) and was posted at various police stations in South-West, New Delhi districts.





He played a pivotal role in the neutralisation and arrest of a number of terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and various gangsters, drug traffickers, arms traffickers, and dreaded criminals during his tenure at the Special Cell.





ACP Som Nath Paruthi joined the Delhi Police as a sub-inspector (Executive) in 1994.





He has been entrusted within Delhi Police and during his deputation at Bureau of Immigration.





He is presently posted in the office of Delhi commissioner of police.





He has served as station house officer at seven police stations and also worked at other units of Delhi police including metro, training, traffic and police headquarters, attaining versatile skills and experience.





For his professional acumen he was granted Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2019, Utkrisht Seva Padak-2020 , commissioner of police special disc & certificate for excellent duties during G-20 Summit held in Delhi. -- PTI

