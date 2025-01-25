RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

20 Delhi cops awarded Republic Day medals for exemplary service

January 25, 2025  20:06
File image
File image
Twenty officers of the Delhi police have been conferred with medals for their exceptional service and dedication to duty on the eve of Republic Day. 

Among the officers, three -- additional commissioner of police Asif Mohammad Ali, ACP Sanjay Dutt and ACP Som Nath Paruthi -- were awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 17 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, officials said. 

ACP Asif Mohammad Ali joined the Delhi police as an assistant commissioner in DANIPS cadre in 1994 and is presently posted as joint director, Delhi Police Academy. 

During his tenure, around 75,000 Delhi police personnel, and other stakeholders have been trained in New Criminal Laws. 

Under his leadership, initiatives for enhanced capacity building and skill development through MOUs with reputed institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University, have been undertaken. 

The officer was Nominated by Delhi commissioner of police to prepare a road map for capacity building of Delhi police commandos unit in consultation with elite commando forces of India. 

ACP Sanjay Dutt had joined the Delhi Police in 1989 as a sub-inspector (Executive) and was posted at various police stations in South-West, New Delhi districts. 

He played a pivotal role in the neutralisation and arrest of a number of terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and various gangsters, drug traffickers, arms traffickers, and dreaded criminals during his tenure at the Special Cell. 

ACP Som Nath Paruthi joined the Delhi Police as a sub-inspector (Executive) in 1994. 

He has been entrusted within Delhi Police and during his deputation at Bureau of Immigration. 

He is presently posted in the office of Delhi commissioner of police. 

He has served as station house officer at seven police stations and also worked at other units of Delhi police including metro, training, traffic and police headquarters, attaining versatile skills and experience. 

For his professional acumen he was granted Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2019, Utkrisht Seva Padak-2020 , commissioner of police special disc & certificate for excellent duties during G-20 Summit held in Delhi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I: Chakravarthy breaks the partnership
2nd T20I: Chakravarthy breaks the partnership

LIVE! Major, martyred Naik awarded Kirti Chakra
LIVE! Major, martyred Naik awarded Kirti Chakra

ONOE can promote consistency in governance: Prez Murmu
ONOE can promote consistency in governance: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on Republic Day, advocated for the "One Nation One Election" initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance governance and reduce financial burdens. She highlighted the...

More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case?
More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case?

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official said without elaborating further on the matter.

Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack
Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack

The Medal for Gallantry recipients also included Humayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police who was one of four officers to lay down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag in September 2023.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances