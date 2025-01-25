RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


100-yr-old freedom fighter among 30 get Padma Shri

January 25, 2025  19:56
A 100-year old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal who trained 150 women in the male-dominated field and India's first woman puppeteers are among 30 unsung heroes who were awarded Padma Shri, a government statement said on Saturday. 

Libia Lobo Sardesai, who played an important role in Goa's freedom movement, cofounded an underground radio station -- 'Voz da Liberdabe (Voice of Freedom)' -- in a forested area in 1955 to rally people against the Portuguese rule. 

She has been awarded the Padma Shri by the President on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. 

Also among the awardees is Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year old Dhak player from West Bengal who broke the gender stereotype by training 150 women in the male-dominated field. 

Dey also created a lightweight Dhak type, 1.5 kg less than the conventional instrument, and represented India at various international platforms and performed with Maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain. 

A vocal advocate of woman empowerment, 82-year old Sally Holkar transformed once dying Maheshwari craft and founded Handloom school in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to give training in traditional weaving techniques. 

Born in America and Inspired by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy, she devoted five decades of her life to revitalise 300-year-old weaving legacy. She has also been awarded Padma Shri. -- PTI 
