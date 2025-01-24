YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy to quit politics; will resign as RS MP





Reddy, who is also the party's floor leader in the Upper House, said he is not joining any other political party. Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.





"I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, ( January) 25th . I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me," he said in a post on 'X'.





Reddy, who was one of the key figures in former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party in the state, said he was indebted to YS family, who have lived in him and supported him for four decades and three generations.





"Special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for encouraging me for almost nine years, giving me immense strength and courage, and giving me recognition in Telugu state," the 67-year-old Reddy said. -- PTI

