Wildfire engulfs Tawang Chu river belt in Arunachal

January 24, 2025  20:54
File image
File image
Wildfire engulfed the adjoining areas of Tawang Chu river in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire spread rapidly, threatening Sagkyur and nearby villages, district officials said.

Quick intervention by the Lungla administration, with support from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Army personnel from Tawang Brigade, local police and residents successfully contained the blaze near the village and residential areas, averting potential loss of life and property, they said.

However, the fire continues to burn in the dense jungle due to the difficult terrain of steep mountains and inaccessibility. 

Authorities remained on high alert to prevent its further spread.

Lungla's additional deputy commissioner Ama Nungnu Mara and district disaster management officer Genden Tsomu are leading coordination efforts on the ground.

Further updates are awaited, the officials said. -- PTI
