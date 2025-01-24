RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US to have only two genders: Trump in Davos

January 24, 2025  09:00
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US will have only two genders, male and female, and no men will be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Days after assuming office for his second term, Trump addressed the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos through video conferencing and said that transgender operations, which became the rage, will occur very rarely going forward.

"I've made it an official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female. We will have no men participating in women's sports," he said. 

On Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders rolling back protections for transgender people and terminating diversity, equity and inclusion programmes within the federal government. Both the executive orders are in line with Trump's campaign promises. 

One of the executive orders states that the federal government would recognise only two sexes: male and female.

The definition will be based on whether people are born with eggs or sperm, rather than on their chromosomes. 

Prisons and shelters for migrants and rape victims are to be segregated by sex as defined by the order. Also federal taxpayer money could not be used to fund 'transition services'.

The order would also block requirements that transgender people be referred to by using the pronouns that align with their gender at workplaces and government facilities.   -- PTI
