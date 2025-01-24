Tremors jolt Uttarkashi, no loss of life or property





However, there were no reports of any loss of life and property. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the district at 8:19 am, the National Center for Seismology said.





At 7:41 am, an earthquake measuring 2.7 had hit the district.





The tremor at 8:19 am was so strong that people ran out of their homes in panic.





Stones started falling from the landslide-prone Varunavat mountain in wake of the tremor.





District magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht has asked officials to gather information about the effect of the quake from across Uttarkashi.





There is no information of loss of life and property from anywhere so far, the official said. -- PTI

An earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district and neighbouring areas early on Friday, forcing people to run out of their homes in panic.