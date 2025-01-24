RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Teenage girl with earphones plugged in run over by train

January 24, 2025  15:28
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A 16-year-old girl died after being run over by an express train while she was crossing railway tracks with earphones on in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at 1.10 pm on Thursday between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, they said.

The deceased girl, Vaishnavi Rawal from Makne village in the district, was crossing the tracks when she was knocked down by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express train.

The girl probably could not hear the sound of the oncoming train as she had earphones plugged in, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. 

The girl suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

Her body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that a probe was on. 

The incident took place a day after 12 passengers were killed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra when they hastily jumped from the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, only to be tragically run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi HC denies assembly sitting for CAG reports
LIVE! Delhi HC denies assembly sitting for CAG reports

8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory
8 dead after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Custody of Saif Ali Khan's attacker extended
Custody of Saif Ali Khan's attacker extended

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week. The accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla...

'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'
'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

YouTuber distressed after haircut in jail, hospitalised
YouTuber distressed after haircut in jail, hospitalised

A YouTuber from Thrissur, India, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case, has been transferred to a mental health center after experiencing distress due to the jail authorities cutting his hair. Muhammad Shaheen Shah, known as...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances