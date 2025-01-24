Teenage girl with earphones plugged in run over by train

Image only for representation

A 16-year-old girl died after being run over by an express train while she was crossing railway tracks with earphones on in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.



The incident took place at 1.10 pm on Thursday between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, they said.



The deceased girl, Vaishnavi Rawal from Makne village in the district, was crossing the tracks when she was knocked down by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express train.



The girl probably could not hear the sound of the oncoming train as she had earphones plugged in, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.



The girl suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.



Her body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that a probe was on.



The incident took place a day after 12 passengers were killed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra when they hastily jumped from the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, only to be tragically run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks. -- PTI