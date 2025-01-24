Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday tracking a firm trend in global markets.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 282.35 points to 76,802.73 in early trade.





The NSE Nifty went up by 86.7 points to 23,292.05. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the major gainers.





Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.





US markets ended higher on Thursday. -- PTI

