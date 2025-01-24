RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

January 24, 2025  10:03
image
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday tracking a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 282.35 points to 76,802.73 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went up by 86.7 points to 23,292.05. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Judge blocks Trump's move to end birthright citizenship
Judge blocks Trump's move to end birthright citizenship

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to terminate birthright citizenship in the United States, calling the policy 'blatantly unconstitutional', CNN reported.

LIVE! Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade
LIVE! Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

Police records Saif's statement days after discharge
Police records Saif's statement days after discharge

Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case related to his stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials said on Friday.

'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'

'He didn't implement good policies for good politics.''He never worked on comprehensive policy-making.''In Kejriwal's own constituency youths are jobless.'

2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma
2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma

The spotlight will be firmly on Mohammed Shami as the Indian team contemplates his inclusion in the playing XI.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances