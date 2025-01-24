RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29

January 24, 2025  13:55
image
A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week. 

The police produced the accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court in Bandra at the end of his previous remand. 

They sought his custody for seven more days from the court, arguing further investigation into some crucial aspects of the case was required. 

The court allowed the police plea and extended his custody till January 29. 

Khan's attacker, arrested from adjoining Thane city, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering India last year, the police earlier said. 

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed by the knife-wielding intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday (January 16) during a robbery attempt in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security and celebrity life. 

Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29
LIVE! Saif attacker's police custody extended till Jan 29

1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory
1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Maha ordnance factory

One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

Opposition members suspended from panel on Waqf Bill
Opposition members suspended from panel on Waqf Bill

All opposition members of the parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill were suspended for a day on Friday amid continuous protests and accusations against Chairman Jagdambika Pal of steam-rolling through the proceedings.

Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action
Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government...

'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'
'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances