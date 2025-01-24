Rupee rises 22 paise to close at 86.22 against US dollar





Forex traders said weak crude oil prices also supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.





Traders further noted that the upcoming Union Budget will play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment and the rupee's trajectory.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 86.31 against the greenback.





During the day, the local unit touched an intraday high of 86.16 and a low of 86.36.





It finally closed at 86.22 (provisional), rising 22 paise against the US dollar from previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee declined 9 paise to settle at 86.44 against the US dollar. -- PTI

