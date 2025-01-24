RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee rises 22 paise to close at 86.22 against US dollar

January 24, 2025  19:41
image
Rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 86.22 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as a decline in the US dollar index supported investor sentiments. 

Forex traders said weak crude oil prices also supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. 

Traders further noted that the upcoming Union Budget will play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment and the rupee's trajectory. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 86.31 against the greenback. 

During the day, the local unit touched an intraday high of 86.16 and a low of 86.36. 

It finally closed at 86.22 (provisional), rising 22 paise against the US dollar from previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee declined 9 paise to settle at 86.44 against the US dollar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamta Kulkarni to be made Mahamandleshwar
LIVE! Mamta Kulkarni to be made Mahamandleshwar

He is being framed, says father of Saif stabbing accused
He is being framed, says father of Saif stabbing accused

The father of Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, claims his son was framed and is seeking help from the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry and the Indian High Commission for his release. He alleges...

100 Indian Space Launches On Jan 29
100 Indian Space Launches On Jan 29

The Indian Space Research Organisation will open 2025 scoring a century orbiting the country's navigation satellite 2,250 kg NVS-02 with its rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F15.

Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action
Lecturer 'forced' to join RSS: MP govt promises action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a lecturer's petition alleging that the authorities of a government college were forcing him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The petitioner, a guest faculty at a government...

'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'
'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances